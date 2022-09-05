America Is God's Country, Created By God. America Is God's Precious Darling And God Will Restore America

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Hear this short sweet prophecy by the prophet Kim Clement as he speaks for God regarding America and the future of America.
Know that God is not finished with America... prophecy is being fulfilled rapidly more now than ever before. Be of good courage and keep the faith.
Here is a short link to this video ---> https://bit.ly/GodsAmerica