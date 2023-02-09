Create New Account
Uncensored: James Roguski - Don't Fall for the WHO Decoy!!! Agenda Exposed
High Hopes
Published 18 hours ago |
Maria Zeee Uncensored


Feb 8, 2023


James Roguski from https://jamesroguski.substack.com/ joins Maria to discuss the decoy the WHO is trying to fool the world with, as well as how to put pressure on government officials and explain the IHR amendments to them, demanding answers!

current eventswhoagendauncensoreddecoyexposing evilmaria zeeejames roguskiihr amendments

