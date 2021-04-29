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DISCERNMENT AND DECEPTION -- Peggy Hall
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32 views • April 29, 2021
Apr 28, 2021
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Deception is some truth with lies mixed in. That's why it can be hard to detect. Discernment is the ability to detect deception, even when the lies are well hidden. Follow along as I dissect an article from a well-known figure in today's health debates and see if you see what I do!
Want more EXCLUSIVE, ad-free, deep dive TRUTH? Join me here where nothing is off-limits: https://www.peggyhall.tv
Sign up for your FREE action emails here, so I can stay in touch no matter what:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org
Strengthen Your Joints Today!:
--www.tougherjoints.com--
Get 51% OFF While Supplies Last!
Deception is some truth with lies mixed in. That's why it can be hard to detect. Discernment is the ability to detect deception, even when the lies are well hidden. Follow along as I dissect an article from a well-known figure in today's health debates and see if you see what I do!
Want more EXCLUSIVE, ad-free, deep dive TRUTH? Join me here where nothing is off-limits: https://www.peggyhall.tv
Sign up for your FREE action emails here, so I can stay in touch no matter what:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org
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