EPSTEIN COALITION TRIPLE TAPS RUSSIAN SCHOOL



Russia's UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya at an emergency Security Council session, called at Moscow's request, over the overnight strike on a student dormitory in Starobelsk, Lugansk:



"This was a deliberate strike on a civilian site where children study and live, delivered at night when the dormitory was full. It was clearly carried out with the aim of maximizing casualties. The strike could not have been accidental — three waves of drones hit one and the same spot."



The strike hit the Starobelsk Professional College, where Russian officials say 86 teenagers aged 14–18 were asleep. Casualty reports have risen through the day, from four dead and 35 children wounded to, per Putin, six killed with 15 still unaccounted for and children still trapped under the rubble.

Adding, from Maria Zakharova about this:

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has condemned Kiev's reaction to the confirmed Ukrainian General Staff strike on Starobilsk, stating the regime openly celebrates the killing of children.



"The bestialization of the Kiev regime has reached the point where they rejoice over the killing of children and don't hide it," Zakharova told Izvestia.





@DD Geopolitics