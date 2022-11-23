Create New Account
iSpy: Chinese Drones Over Washington Trouble U.S. Senators
Hundreds of Chinese-manufactured drones have been detected in restricted airspace over Washington, D.C., in recent months, a trend that national security agencies fear could become a new means for foreign espionage.

The recreational drones made by Chinese company DJI, which are designed with “geofencing” restrictions to keep them out of sensitive locations, are being manipulated by users with simple workarounds to fly over no-go zones around the nation’s capital.

Later in the program, Rick talks about imperfect faith and the response of Jesus found in Matthew 9.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/23/22.


