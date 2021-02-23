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SCOTUS Piles On Trump?!
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2851 views • February 23, 2021
SCOTUS couldn't get their pound of flesh out of Trump & The Patriots on Monday, so they granted Cy Vance the right to peruse Trump's taxes. This is a travesty and disgrace. The levels of government throughout the USA are compromised and cannot be relied upon for We The People...
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