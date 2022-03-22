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Religion Can Make You FEEL Guilty For Things That are Not Evil At All.
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10 views • March 22, 2022
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If our hearts condemn us, we know that God is greater than our hearts, and he knows everything. 1 John 3:20
If our hearts condemn us, we know that God is greater than our hearts, and he knows everything. 1 John 3:20
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