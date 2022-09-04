Massive dust storm creeps through city in Arizona

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RT
September 3, 2022
A huge eerie dust storm took over parts of Chandler in Arizona. More than 11,000 power outages were reported as the storm passed through, according to ABC15 Arizona.
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