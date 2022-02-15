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Truckers, Jabs, Paramedics, and Emergency Powers!
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40 views • February 15, 2022
We are preparing for a very busy week ahead with news popping in so many directions it's hard to keep on top of it all. We start in Canada with the ongoing trucker protests and now the declaration of the Emergency Powers act and we hear from a veteran at the War Memorial and a 15 year Paramedic who is seeing things unfold first-hand.
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