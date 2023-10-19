Not long ago, the Ukrainian side - used a Large BARGE to Transport Personnel from Nikolaev towards the Kinburn Spit in the Kherson region - Russian ATGMs sent Artillery Fire

The Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Military Intelligence Directorate continue to experiment with methods of landing a detachment on a shore controlled by Russian forces. One would think that the idea of the GUR group heading towards Crimea on jet ski's was crazy, but apparently not.
Not long ago, the Ukrainian side seems to have abandoned stealth and used a large barge to transport personnel from Nikolaev towards the Kinburn Spit in the Kherson region for a subsequent landing.
However, something went wrong, and the barge was hit by anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), followed by artillery fire.
As a result, the landing was aborted, and the barge is adrift at sea, continuously taking ATGM hits for two consecutive days. The fate of those on board is unclear.
