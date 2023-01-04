Born-Again! What does that mean?

In this 10-minute Bible Study I discuss Jesus' teaching in John 3 when he tells Nicodemus he must be born-again to see the kingdom of God and then Jesus further says he must be born of the water and Spirit to enter the kingdom of God. John 3:16 only benefits you if you are willing to be born-again of the water and Spirit which is the New Birth according to Peter and the rest of the Apostles Acts 2:38. If we believe the gospel, we will obey the gospel and if we truly believe in Jesus Christ, we will take on his saving Name in water baptism Acts 4:12.

I am a preacher, pastor, husband, father and grandfather. I am the Shephered Warrior. I am fighting the good fight of faith, for truth and righteousness. I welcome you to join the battle with me and together we can encourage each other to live the best life possible. Please subscribe and hit the thumbs up if you enjoy the video. There is nothing here for the troll haters. Thank you ;)

