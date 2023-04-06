https://gettr.com/post/p2djcvfc19c

04/03/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang Nicole in her interview with The Kevin Alan Show: The CCP has a long stage of war against America, against the whole world. It may not be the kinetic war, which entails military confrontation. It's unrestricted warfare against the US. Over 1 million American people died of CCP’s bio-weapon. The threat of Taiwan, and CCP’s support of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, and One Belt One Road is another soft war. The CCP’s spy balloon is over the American sky, and TikTok is used by 150 million American people. You are already in the war with the CCP.





04/03/2023 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 妮可参加凯文·阿兰秀节目：中共对于向美国和全世界发起战争蓄谋已久。这也许不是军事对抗的那种热战，而是一场针对美国的超限战。美国人丧生于中共生化武器的人数超过100万。中共对台湾的威胁，中共支持俄罗斯入侵乌克兰，一带一路是另一场软战争。中共间谍气球出现在美国上空，1.5亿美国人使用抖音。美国已陷于与中共的战争中。





