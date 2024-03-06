God Is Gonna Cut The NWO Down

The NWO order in its supreme arrogance had its temporary moment in history. But if human history has revealed anything, it is that God will eventually cut those who mock divine providence down. Everything has its time and place. And now those wise enough to come to the awful truth of this world are now turning towards Jesus as the great turning begins and all hell breaks loose.

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2011/07/08/eternal-father-will-prevent-new-world-order-from-final-persecution-of-his-children/





