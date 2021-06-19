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THE ORANGE J£W AND KLAUS SCHWAB PLAYING 7D CHESS
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267 views • June 19, 2021
Donald Trump Breaks Out Those Chess Pieces and Decides to Tear More Holes in the Fabric of the Universe, if You Still Believe This Fat Compromised Zionist Piece of Shit Is Anything but a Traitor to America and the Rest of the World Then You Have Rocks in Your Head, Remember Folks .... He Is the "Father of the Vaccine" After All.
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