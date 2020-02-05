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Election Meddling! YouTube Purges Alex Jones Again
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142 views • February 05, 2020
Alex Jones breaks down how his videos have once again been purged from YouTube in preparation for the 2020 Presidential Election, silencing individuals who speak out against the U.S. political establishment.
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http://newswars.com
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"By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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