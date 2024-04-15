Former President Trump visits Chic-fil-A

Former President Trump Visits Chick-fil-A. Hugs black activist while there. Positively proves that he isn't racist. On FOX News, she bemoans that the MSM pushes a false narrative about the black community not supporting President Trump.
