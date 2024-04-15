Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Former President Trump visits Chic-fil-A
channel image
Breaker
1 Subscribers
78 views
Published 17 hours ago

Former President Trump Visits Chick-fil-A. Hugs black activist while there. Positively proves that he isn't racist. On FOX News, she bemoans that the MSM pushes a false narrative about the black community not supporting President Trump.

Video being shared under section 107 of the US Copyright Act. No infringement intended.

Keywords
trumpfoxnewschick-fil-a

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket