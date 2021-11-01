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The next pandemic - Marburg - Rivax vaccines
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109 views • November 01, 2021
Kieran Morrisey, [October 15], 2021
Kieran Morrisey delivers a terrifing sharp analysis of the Bill Gates plan. Although the vaccins that are now in place kill a lot more people than covid would. The structure for giving people vaccines that have not been tested has been build and is now in place for a new situation. That would be the Marburg pandemic followed by the RiVax vaccine with all the distribution in place, that would kill of everyone injected.
THE NEXT PANDEMIC - MARBURG - RIVAX VACCINES
https://odysee.com/@devrijeomroep:6/The-Next-Pandemic-Marburg:b
Kieran Morrisey delivers a terrifing sharp analysis of the Bill Gates plan. Although the vaccins that are now in place kill a lot more people than covid would. The structure for giving people vaccines that have not been tested has been build and is now in place for a new situation. That would be the Marburg pandemic followed by the RiVax vaccine with all the distribution in place, that would kill of everyone injected.
THE NEXT PANDEMIC - MARBURG - RIVAX VACCINES
https://odysee.com/@devrijeomroep:6/The-Next-Pandemic-Marburg:b
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