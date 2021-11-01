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The next pandemic - Marburg - Rivax vaccines
Data Dumper
Data Dumper
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109 views • November 01, 2021
Kieran Morrisey, [October 15], 2021

Kieran Morrisey delivers a terrifing sharp analysis of the Bill Gates plan. Although the vaccins that are now in place kill a lot more people than covid would. The structure for giving people vaccines that have not been tested has been build and is now in place for a new situation. That would be the Marburg pandemic followed by the RiVax vaccine with all the distribution in place, that would kill of everyone injected.

THE NEXT PANDEMIC - MARBURG - RIVAX VACCINES
https://odysee.com/@devrijeomroep:6/The-Next-Pandemic-Marburg:b
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vaccinesmarburgrivaxkieran morrisey
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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