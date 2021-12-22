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What You Need To Know About The Nasal Swabs Used To Test For COVID
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753 views • December 22, 2021
The swab used to test for COVID is not only Made in China, but it's saturated with Ethylene Oxide (EO), which is a carcinogen, damages DNA and fertility.
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SOURCE: https://youtu.be/dswaElkiRO8
RELATED LINKS:
https://www.purplelionproject.com/
https://www.facebook.com/cassandra.dunn.1420
https://www.facebook.com/Cassandra-S-Dunn-110869000812483
https://www.youtube.com/user/SilverDustCD/videos
SOURCE: https://youtu.be/dswaElkiRO8
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