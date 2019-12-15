BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

#4 Very Scary Edition - Body House Chronicles - True Ghost Story - In Manteno State Hospital
The Body House Chronicles
The Body House Chronicles
427 followers
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • December 15, 2019
This is an original true ghost story (assuming it's true) from a user on Reddit.

Learn more about Manteno State Hospital here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Manteno_State_Hospital

This story is reproduced here under The Fair Use Act https://fairuse.stanford.edu/overview/fair-use/what-is-fair-use/

As special thank you to Mortis Media for the allowing some videos to be shared under the Creative Commons License.
Visit the channel here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCCLGjb5b9_0MY9HLE65x9Q

Thank you for your interest in The Body House and...

The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe...

At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics. Each is a multi-billion dollar market.

If you're a provider or a business owner in one of these 3 industries, ​consider becoming a contributor. Dyann would love to have you.

The Body House Chronicles - https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/

CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover from Dyann here - https://www.getindiebill.com/store/list/TheBodyHouse

OR on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House

The Body House Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/

The Relaters Manual - http://thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges

Switter - https://switter.at/@DyannBridges

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/

Tryst - https://tryst.link/massage/dyann-bridges

ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1

Connect and Join the NEW counterculture - https://confirmsubscription.com/h/i/CD6F0D6A24C9B45C
Keywords
psychicsghost huntingbody house chroniclesmortis mediascary bedtime storiesscary ghost storiesmanteno state hospital hauntedhaunted mental institutionshaunted buildingsold haunted buildingsseeing ghostsreddit storyreddit horror storiesfemale voiceoverfemale horror movie voiceoverraven readsvery scary storieshalloween hauntinghalloween hauntings
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ukraine jails woman who exposed Azov &#8220;torture house&#8221; while the unit faces no charges

Ukraine jails woman who exposed Azov “torture house” while the unit faces no charges

Cassie B.
U.S. Midterms Draw Scrutiny Over Party Alignment With War Lobby, Ex-UN Expert Says

U.S. Midterms Draw Scrutiny Over Party Alignment With War Lobby, Ex-UN Expert Says

Garrison Vance
Trump Criticizes Fox News, Blames Network for Midterm Losses

Trump Criticizes Fox News, Blames Network for Midterm Losses

Garrison Vance
Climate hypnosis: London School of Economics reading list encourages acts of eco-terrorism

Climate hypnosis: London School of Economics reading list encourages acts of eco-terrorism

Lance D Johnson
Review Finds Exercise Before Colorectal Cancer Treatment May Offer Strongest Benefits

Review Finds Exercise Before Colorectal Cancer Treatment May Offer Strongest Benefits

Morgan S. Verity
Gridlock for Show: Why a divided federal government may still unite behind debt, surveillance, censorship and war

Gridlock for Show: Why a divided federal government may still unite behind debt, surveillance, censorship and war

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy