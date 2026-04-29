BREAKING: DISASTER FOR THE DOLLAR! - UAE Leaves OPEC As Global Monetary System Shifts!

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Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the breaking news of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) leaving the Saudi lead OPEC and OPEC+. This could essentially spell the end of the international oil cartel.





While not much sympathy will be lost on OPEC, this signifies a further shift away from one oil bloc towards the Eastern bloc.





Though the UAE wants to invest in US oil, Saudi Arabia has already announced they have given up on the petro dollar system. This latest infighting shows the destabilization of the current order.





This could also lead to a massive power move towards the BRICS+ countries. It is not a coincidence that this is all happening at the same time. As China and Russia make pacts over oil as the US seizes their ships as far away as Venezuela, as the Strait of Hormuz closes constantly, this is all manufactured chaos to be used as pretext in the reset as power shifts.





From tariffs to war, this latest move is another example of how powerful the Iran War is and how destructive these international monetary policies are.





In this video, Mark explains the significance of this, the announcements that have been made in collaboration with this move and how it is shaping the international technocracy currently being built before our eyes.





We also are reminded that we are in a papered over recession and while chess pieces are moving, gold and silver appear as a saving grace in the midst of the chaos.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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