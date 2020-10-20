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Make Mine Freedom: Harding College 60 year old cartoon
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10 views • October 20, 2020
This cartoon taught students what made America great. If the educational system had not verred off this course, the decline may have never happened. This is a cartoon every American child should watch with their parents. This could open the door to great discussion. It warns about the dangers of big government.
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