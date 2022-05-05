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PREPARE OR STARVE Basic Steps Every American Must Take to Survive the Coming Famdemic
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488 views • May 05, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Food plant facilities are in grave danger. Paul Helinski joins The Stew Peters Show to help us prepare for the worst. Helinski is here to help us prepare for mass food shortages, and an ultimate planned-famine!
Check out this new segment now at stewpeters.com.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13jkzh-prepare-or-starve-basic-steps-every-american-must-take-to-survive-the-comin.html
Food plant facilities are in grave danger. Paul Helinski joins The Stew Peters Show to help us prepare for the worst. Helinski is here to help us prepare for mass food shortages, and an ultimate planned-famine!
Check out this new segment now at stewpeters.com.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13jkzh-prepare-or-starve-basic-steps-every-american-must-take-to-survive-the-comin.html
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