EHS expert, Sheena Symington, B.Sc., MA, Dir. Electro Sensitive Society, explains symptoms/solutions

I talk with Sheena about symptoms and solutions of electrosensitivity, which some 35% of Vermonts experience and don't know they have, while 3% of Vermonters experience acute sensitivity to electrosmog and wifi. Why, and how can we mitigate this health hazard being foisted upon us without our consent? How can we help ourselves?We talk about all that and more.If you like what you are seeing, LIKE, subscribe and share this information with friends and anyone you think this might find this useful.Information is power. Being informed, one can make a choice to consent or not to harmful technology. Learn what the symptoms are, what to look for to know what the sources you can mitigate are, and get wired.BIO:Sheena Symington is the Director of the Electro Sensitive Society where she helps people who are Electro Hyper Sensitive (EHS). She has a background in biological and environmental sciences and has been researching chemical and electromagnetic pollutants and their effects on natural and human ecosystems for many years. She also works as a Research Associate with Professor Emeritus Dr. Magda Havas (www.theroselab.com) and gives talks related to electromagnetic hygiene to educate people on how to maintain an electromagnetically clean environment.Electro Sensitive SocietyLinks: