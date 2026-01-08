BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
VANITY OF VANITIES, ALL IS VANITY WHEN YOU LIVE IN SIN, SAYS THE PREACHER, Ecclesiastes 1:1-18, 20260107
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
1 view • 1 day ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Ecclesiastes 1:1-18

The words of the Preacher, the son of David, king in Jerusalem.

Vanity of vanities, saith the Preacher, vanity of vanities; all is vanity.

What profit hath a man of all his labour which he taketh under the sun?

One generation passeth away, and another generation cometh: but the earth abideth for ever.

The sun also ariseth, and the sun goeth down, and hasteth to his place where he arose.

The wind goeth toward the south, and turneth about unto the north; it whirleth about continually, and the wind returneth again according to his circuits.

All the rivers run into the sea; yet the sea is not full; unto the place from whence the rivers come, thither they return again.

All things are full of labour; man cannot utter it: the eye is not satisfied with seeing, nor the ear filled with hearing.

The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun.

10 Is there any thing whereof it may be said, See, this is new? it hath been already of old time, which was before us.

11 There is no remembrance of former things; neither shall there be any remembrance of things that are to come with those that shall come after.

12 I the Preacher was king over Israel in Jerusalem. Amen!

* * * *

Worship our EL ELYON, the MOST HIGH YAHWEH with us: 

Click below to learn more and join us:

FCG Church Weekly Worship Schedule:

Sabbath: Saturday: 10:30 AM-12:00 PM (EST)

Mid-Week: Wednesday: 8:00 PM–9:30 PM (EST)

 

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch/home  

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

