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Doctors Who Know Nothing - Sun Aug 8 2021
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120 views • August 09, 2021
The top doctor at the World Health Organization - WHO - as well as others at the CDC etc.. are misleading people as to the efficacy of the so-called Covid vaccine.
First you cannot catch Covid, then they say that you can catch it but it will be mild - They still fudge on whether one can transmit the disease if one is 'vaccinated' - and they blame the Delta Variant on the unvaxxed population. ALL LIES!!!!
First you cannot catch Covid, then they say that you can catch it but it will be mild - They still fudge on whether one can transmit the disease if one is 'vaccinated' - and they blame the Delta Variant on the unvaxxed population. ALL LIES!!!!
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