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U.S. State Dept. Official: China has Bio-Weapons to Kill White People
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368 views • June 30, 2021
Today on TruNews, host Edward Szall and the team dig into the present realization that the COVID pandemic and vaccine rollout may be a racist bio-weapon developed and implemented by China. Together they look at the history of ‘ethno-bombs’ tying apartheid states such as Israel and South Africa into the elimination of races.
The team also looks at the Russian response to continued NATO aggression in Crimea, saying he ready to sink sinks such as the HMS Defender.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (6/30/21)
The team also looks at the Russian response to continued NATO aggression in Crimea, saying he ready to sink sinks such as the HMS Defender.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (6/30/21)
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