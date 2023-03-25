Create New Account
Scott Ritter Uncanceled: Rage Against the War Machine Speech
Scott Ritter  speaks to us from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial a place of history.  Popularity 20,364 on February 19, 2023. We have to stand up against the war machine that has perverted the very definition of what it means to be an American. We stand her today at the very nexus of this war machine. To our right across the river is the Pentagon. It is the structure built when America was called upon to defeat the scourge of Nazi Germany and imperial Japan which has since then morphed into a symbol of evil itself. It's a breaking ground for weapons and plans used by the other partners which has become known as the industrial military complex to spread malfeasance around the world we once protected. Mirrored   


Keywords
pentagonwar machinescott ritter

