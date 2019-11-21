© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to Become a Humanitarian Eye Surgeon
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • November 21, 2019
Dr. Kondrot is lecturing in Rome, Italy at the Italian congress in Ophthalmology.
He is teaching his techniques for cataract removal in a mission setting and encouraging other ophthalmologists to join him in his effort to go help the blind in poor countries for people who otherwise would not have the ability to have their eyes operated on.
Dr. Kondrot has just received a lifetime achievement award for his humanitarian work and is recognized as one of the most generous doctor in giving back and caring for those who need it most.
You can help our mission work!
www.EyeMissionDonation.com
He is teaching his techniques for cataract removal in a mission setting and encouraging other ophthalmologists to join him in his effort to go help the blind in poor countries for people who otherwise would not have the ability to have their eyes operated on.
Dr. Kondrot has just received a lifetime achievement award for his humanitarian work and is recognized as one of the most generous doctor in giving back and caring for those who need it most.
You can help our mission work!
www.EyeMissionDonation.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.