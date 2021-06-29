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A Massive Satanlc Ritual was just performed on Live TV [28.06.2021]
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190 views • June 29, 2021
Satanism and LGBTQIA+ Systematic Predictive Programming for our Children
Note: The best explaining on whats going on so far from 'CALL' - I mean exactly the same thing.
Lil Nas X - [SATAN’S EXTENDED VERSION]
7,156,332 views - Mar 29, 2021
Lil Nas X - 14.1M subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_uMv3bNXwapHl8Dzf2p01Q
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7,864 views jun 28, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
77.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/QiGLVfnTqUg
www.acallforanuprising.com
Note: The best explaining on whats going on so far from 'CALL' - I mean exactly the same thing.
Lil Nas X - [SATAN’S EXTENDED VERSION]
7,156,332 views - Mar 29, 2021
Lil Nas X - 14.1M subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_uMv3bNXwapHl8Dzf2p01Q
--
7,864 views jun 28, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
77.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/QiGLVfnTqUg
www.acallforanuprising.com
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