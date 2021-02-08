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WalterWalter Veith & Martin Smith- Israel Of God, Lord's Day, Sabbath In The End Times -What's Up Prof? 31
Clash Of Minds
Clash Of Minds
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32 views • February 08, 2021
In Episode 31 we discuss if there is a dispensational difference between the children of Israel and the children of God. We also discuss the various denominational views about the Lord's day and the Sabbath. Is it relevant on which day of the week you worship God, and will this issue become prominent in the time ahead?

Send your questions to: [email protected]
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Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz

LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:

Saddleback Church YouTube Channel – Rick Warren Learn To Rest In God’s Goodness
https://youtu.be/MvZpQRXLIrc

Creation Believer YouTube Channel – Kent Hovind on The Sabbath
https://youtu.be/CXGnIIW6b9A

Grace to You YouTube Channel – Understanding The Sabbath - John MacArthur
https://youtu.be/WVpTf2HBz1A

Roman Hintz YouTube Channel – Pope and the Sabbath
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2_DHZfFPjs

The Sabbath – by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/pvanxyd8TXs

A Day to Remember – by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/AyQY5Z3GeG4

The Meaning of Rest – by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/4ECwHGSdo9k

Verily My Sabbaths – by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/IE5tOid4E10

Pricks Of God – By Martin Smith
https://youtu.be/PFX_yDhz8gQ

Heritage Of Israel – by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/E-WMjEl9fQg

Except Your Righteousness Exceed – Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/SO_hvA2vGlU

Kenneth Copeland Ministries – Why Do Christians Worship On Sunday Instead Of Sabbath
https://www.kcm.org/read/questions/why-do-christians-worship-sunday-instead-the-sabbath

Patriarchs and Prophets, p. 48.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=PP+48.1&;suggestion=0

God’s Remnant Church (The Remnant Church), p. 50.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=GRC+50.1&;suggestion=0

Maranatha, p. 215
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=Mar+215&;suggestion=0

The Spirit of Prophecy, vol. 3, p. 392
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=3SP+392&;suggestion=0

Maranatha, p. 216.6
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=Mar+216.6&;suggestion=0

Maranatha, p. 205.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=Mar+205.3&;suggestion=0

What's Up Prof in Portuguese
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFMKVznUihQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4HGSZ5hWZS37laS9bb7vWT

#WalterVeith #Sabbath #EndTimes #LordsDay #IsraelOfGod #Prophecy #WhatsUpProf #ADAfrica
Keywords
walter veithlords dayisrael of godwhats up profsabbath in the end times
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