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WalterWalter Veith & Martin Smith- Israel Of God, Lord's Day, Sabbath In The End Times -What's Up Prof? 31
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32 views • February 08, 2021
In Episode 31 we discuss if there is a dispensational difference between the children of Israel and the children of God. We also discuss the various denominational views about the Lord's day and the Sabbath. Is it relevant on which day of the week you worship God, and will this issue become prominent in the time ahead?
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Saddleback Church YouTube Channel – Rick Warren Learn To Rest In God’s Goodness
https://youtu.be/MvZpQRXLIrc
Creation Believer YouTube Channel – Kent Hovind on The Sabbath
https://youtu.be/CXGnIIW6b9A
Grace to You YouTube Channel – Understanding The Sabbath - John MacArthur
https://youtu.be/WVpTf2HBz1A
Roman Hintz YouTube Channel – Pope and the Sabbath
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2_DHZfFPjs
The Sabbath – by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/pvanxyd8TXs
A Day to Remember – by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/AyQY5Z3GeG4
The Meaning of Rest – by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/4ECwHGSdo9k
Verily My Sabbaths – by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/IE5tOid4E10
Pricks Of God – By Martin Smith
https://youtu.be/PFX_yDhz8gQ
Heritage Of Israel – by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/E-WMjEl9fQg
Except Your Righteousness Exceed – Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/SO_hvA2vGlU
Kenneth Copeland Ministries – Why Do Christians Worship On Sunday Instead Of Sabbath
https://www.kcm.org/read/questions/why-do-christians-worship-sunday-instead-the-sabbath
Patriarchs and Prophets, p. 48.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=PP+48.1&;suggestion=0
God’s Remnant Church (The Remnant Church), p. 50.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=GRC+50.1&;suggestion=0
Maranatha, p. 215
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=Mar+215&;suggestion=0
The Spirit of Prophecy, vol. 3, p. 392
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=3SP+392&;suggestion=0
Maranatha, p. 216.6
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=Mar+216.6&;suggestion=0
Maranatha, p. 205.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=Mar+205.3&;suggestion=0
What's Up Prof in Portuguese
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFMKVznUihQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4HGSZ5hWZS37laS9bb7vWT
#WalterVeith #Sabbath #EndTimes #LordsDay #IsraelOfGod #Prophecy #WhatsUpProf #ADAfrica
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Saddleback Church YouTube Channel – Rick Warren Learn To Rest In God’s Goodness
https://youtu.be/MvZpQRXLIrc
Creation Believer YouTube Channel – Kent Hovind on The Sabbath
https://youtu.be/CXGnIIW6b9A
Grace to You YouTube Channel – Understanding The Sabbath - John MacArthur
https://youtu.be/WVpTf2HBz1A
Roman Hintz YouTube Channel – Pope and the Sabbath
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2_DHZfFPjs
The Sabbath – by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/pvanxyd8TXs
A Day to Remember – by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/AyQY5Z3GeG4
The Meaning of Rest – by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/4ECwHGSdo9k
Verily My Sabbaths – by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/IE5tOid4E10
Pricks Of God – By Martin Smith
https://youtu.be/PFX_yDhz8gQ
Heritage Of Israel – by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/E-WMjEl9fQg
Except Your Righteousness Exceed – Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/SO_hvA2vGlU
Kenneth Copeland Ministries – Why Do Christians Worship On Sunday Instead Of Sabbath
https://www.kcm.org/read/questions/why-do-christians-worship-sunday-instead-the-sabbath
Patriarchs and Prophets, p. 48.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=PP+48.1&;suggestion=0
God’s Remnant Church (The Remnant Church), p. 50.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=GRC+50.1&;suggestion=0
Maranatha, p. 215
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=Mar+215&;suggestion=0
The Spirit of Prophecy, vol. 3, p. 392
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=3SP+392&;suggestion=0
Maranatha, p. 216.6
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=Mar+216.6&;suggestion=0
Maranatha, p. 205.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=Mar+205.3&;suggestion=0
What's Up Prof in Portuguese
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFMKVznUihQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4HGSZ5hWZS37laS9bb7vWT
#WalterVeith #Sabbath #EndTimes #LordsDay #IsraelOfGod #Prophecy #WhatsUpProf #ADAfrica
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