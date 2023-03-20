Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Levin: Americans Are Losing Faith In The Law Because Of The Democrat Party
29 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Levin: Americans Are Losing Faith In The Law Because Of The Democrat Party

Mark Levin: “The people are losing faith in the law because the Democrat Party, Democrat prosecutors in Manhattan, a Soros prosecutor wants them to lose faith in the law. Their whole goal is to destroy the civil society and the morality that undergirds it. That is the mission of the Democrat Party. How many times have they gone after this man, Donald Trump? What exactly has he done to deserve this?”

https://rumble.com/v2dz2y6-levin-americans-are-losing-faith-in-the-law-because-of-the-democrat-party.html 





Keywords
arrestmark levinindictmentpresident donald j trump

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket