Levin: Americans Are Losing Faith In The Law Because Of The Democrat Party
Mark Levin: “The people are losing faith in the law because the Democrat Party, Democrat prosecutors in Manhattan, a Soros prosecutor wants them to lose faith in the law. Their whole goal is to destroy the civil society and the morality that undergirds it. That is the mission of the Democrat Party. How many times have they gone after this man, Donald Trump? What exactly has he done to deserve this?”
https://rumble.com/v2dz2y6-levin-americans-are-losing-faith-in-the-law-because-of-the-democrat-party.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.