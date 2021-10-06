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FULL SHOW: “My Son is Dead” Pastor Mourns After Son Dies Immediately Following COVID Shot
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190 views • October 06, 2021
The bad news when it comes to COVID tyranny and mandatory experimental vaccines is not stopping. From more people dying due to vaccines, to mandates resulting in Americans losing their jobs, the authoritarian statists are getting exactly what they want as freedom is waning. The chants of F*%# Joe Biden are reaching new stages and venues, but the mainstream media has found an interesting way of covering it up. The real threat of COVID is the supply chain shutdown and economic collapse, many fear this is now imminent. Evelyn Rae joins from Australia with an update.
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