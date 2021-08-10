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Patriots Protect Christians From Antifa In Portland Oregon! (Explicit)
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1313 views • August 10, 2021
After the Let Us Worship concert in downtown Portland on 8/8/2021, The Christians were leaving to go home in the evening. Antifa was vastly outnumbered during the day, so they waited until after dark. Local right wingers had their own group move up the street, while the security team for the Christian concert guarded the exits to the parking garage. As the local right wingers moved up the street, the Antifa thugs began throwing rocks, fireworks and metal pieces to pop vehicle tires. The depleted Portland Police never responded. Tiny (Big guy with the green bat), made us all laugh!
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