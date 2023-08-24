BRICS+





Vladimir Putin congratulated the new countries that have joined BRICS.





The President assured that Russia will continue working on expanding the alliance's influence in the world.





The President of the Russian Federation also stated:





➡️The issue of a single BRICS settlement currency is very complex, but we will move in that direction;





➡️Reaching an agreement on the final BRICS declaration was challenging, including the matter of expansion;





➡️The President of South Africa demonstrated diplomatic skill during the discussions on expansion.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa announced that Argentina, Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia will join BRICS starting from 2024. BRICS expansion will not be limited to just one phase.





Ramaphosa also stated that the BRICS leaders have tasked their respective country's Ministries of Finance and Central Banks to explore the possibility of launching payment instruments and platforms based on national currencies.

The BRICS countries are concerned about current global conflicts and advocate for peaceful solutions through dialogue, added the President of South Africa.

The membership of the six new countries in BRICS will commence from January 1, 2024, coinciding with the first day of the Russian chairmanship, as stated by Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



