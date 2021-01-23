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ThePatriotNurse: Texas Leads the Way: Sues the Feds and What YOU Can Do NOW
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1400 views • January 23, 2021
Posted 22january2021:Patriot Nurse discusses the latest developments of Texas AG suing the Biden Government of border protection failure. Why are the Democrats pushing so hard for massive illegal immigration and legitimization? We also discuss requesting face to face meetings with State Reps and getting the ball rolling for your state. Texas has a Bill in each Texas house. These are to retain our 2nd. Rights, and to retain our Rights under the Texas Constitution as guaranteed when Texas joined as a State. Missouri filed a bill protecting all gun rights against the federal government! Biden wants a Tyrannical Government to take your Guns away and then do what Hitler, Stalin and Mao did.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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