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Project Veritas: BREAKING PART 2: FDA Official: ‘Blow Darting African Americans Is Where We’re Going...Just Shoot Everyone’
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10 views • September 23, 2021
Project Veritas, [22.09.21 14:03]
BREAKING PART 2: FDA Official: ‘Blow Darting African Americans Is Where We’re Going...Just Shoot Everyone’
'Nazi Germany Registry' of Unvaccinated Americans: “Think About It Like The Jewish Star”
'Go Door-To-Door & Stab Everyone'
#ExposeFDA
DISTRIBUTE THIS VIDEO BY PROXY ON TWITTER ASAP - CLICK HERE: https://ctt.ec/cbn_7
BREAKING PART 2: FDA Official: ‘Blow Darting African Americans Is Where We’re Going...Just Shoot Everyone’
'Nazi Germany Registry' of Unvaccinated Americans: “Think About It Like The Jewish Star”
'Go Door-To-Door & Stab Everyone'
#ExposeFDA
DISTRIBUTE THIS VIDEO BY PROXY ON TWITTER ASAP - CLICK HERE: https://ctt.ec/cbn_7
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