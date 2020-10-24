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#13 End of Free Speech - 25 Nightmares That Will Happen if Joe Biden Steals the Election
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16 views • October 24, 2020
#13) The End of Free Speech for America – While Trump and the GOP are beginning to push back against Big Tech censorship and the criminalization of conservative speech, under a Biden presidency, Big Government would merge with Big Tech to create a fascist anti-free speech “online Berlin Wall” of tyranny. Any person uttering any criticism of Kamala Harris would be immediately de-platformed and called a racist, no matter what the content of their criticism. All Black politicians will be granted completely immunity from criticism, and all White people instantly demonized and criticized for the way they were born.
Written by Mike Adams at Natural News Read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
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More Real Free News https://realfreenews.com/
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Written by Mike Adams at Natural News Read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
#freespeech #bigtechcensorship #onlineberlinwall #25nightmares #nightmare #naturalnews #mikeadams #healthranger #realfreenews #botchedbiden #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #joeidiot #joemoron #joestupid #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #bidendenial #joekamala #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst #maskupmetro #omaha #nebraska #omahanebraska #maskupomaha #maskupne #maskupnebraska #covid #covid19 #NECovid19 #Covid19Nebraska #maskmandate #maskupdate #covidhysteria #endlessemergency #covidkaren #nomaskomaha #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #nomasklincoln #savelives #muzzleup #holdyourbreath #maskupchallenge #maskupmetrochallenge #beahero #tyranny #medicaltyranny #nomask #nomasknoentry
More Real Free News https://realfreenews.com/
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