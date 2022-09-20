X22 REPORT Ep. 2879b - Pre Public Awareness Operational, Like Clock Work, Attacks Will Intensify

X22 Report Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2879b - Sept 20, 2022
Pre Public Awareness Operational, Like Clock Work, Attacks Will Intensify
The [DS] is struggling, Trump and the patriots are now exposing the [DS] and are in the process of making the people aware of what is really going on with the FBI/DOJ. The awareness phase is now operational. The [DS] will continue to attack as Trump continues to draw attention to Q . This is being done on purpose, how to do you catch the criminals in the act, you trap them. The [DS] has no other path to follow, the pain will continue and as the [DS] feels the pain they will resort to violence. Game over.
