URGENT-MASSIVE 8.1 QUAKE SLAMS MEXICO / PX-WORMWOOD SYSTEM SHAKING🌎/ METEOR OVER INDONESIA / READ👇

Sep 19, 2022 URGENT BREAKING NEWS- MASSIVE 8.1 EARTHQUAKE SLAMS MEXICO (MSM+USGS LIES-TRIES TO DOWNGRADE QUAKE TO HIDE "THE TRUE CAUSE OF GLOBAL CHAOS")/PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM IS SHAKING THE EARTH THE SAME DAY AS QUEENS "FUNERAL"/ODDLY THIS IS THE (3RD HUGE QUAKE TO HIT ON 9/19) GOD IS GIVING WARNING-IS JESUS YOUR LORD? MULTIPLE COUNTRIES INCLUDING MEXICO URGED TO WATCH FOR SMALL TSUNAMI WAVES/MORE METEOR DEBRI CAME IN-THIS TIME INDONESIA (SOON MILLIONS WILL FALL FROM PLANET X/DRAGONS TAIL/READ👇. Today is now 9/19/22. I usually show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence... Though today I'm also showing signs on earth Christ warned of to be seen. Major BREAKING NEWS coming out of Mexico, a large 8.1 size earthquake hit the Colima-Michoacan border region in Mexico as there are tsunami warnings. Usgs and others right away as always tried hiding the real magnitude so they downgraded it to a 7.6 which I'll show you it's an 8.1 as reported by an actual Mexican news agency and others in Mexico reported it as originally an 8.1 as anyone can find the info here at this link- https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.info... .... I translated what the article said so others see truth. What's very odd to is 3 other major quakes all happened in the past years on the 19th of September in 1985, in 2017 and now 2022. Even more odd is Mexico was having a national earthquake drill when this real massive quake hit... As today's also the day the queen or "supposed queen" had her funeral... God surely is sending warning signs and the planet x system is truly shaking the earth. It's not good because southeast Asia had multiple huge quakes within the past 8 days and now the quajes are releasing in Mexico , which tells me soon America we are next as the planet x system will shake this planet... As earth keeps getting blasted from planet x system energy and radiation from planet x system bodies behind earth. Also from solar energy and radiation hitting earth like now, along with red band energy waves called cosmic waves of radiation coming in from a gamma ray burst ( a star that exploded thousands of years ago ) as its energy waves keep hitting earth also coming I believe from the suns direction as insider mike from around the world warned of these gamma burst waves years ago he warned them to pastor Paul Begley on Paul Begley youtube channel years ago he called them the 5 waves of energy. Except now mike and other insiders know there's way more than 5 waves as they can see alot farther now into space.... So everybody stay hydrated because the energy hitting takes thirst away which makes us dehydrated. Get vitamins in you daily and try and rest this week because the energy is off the charts and is affecting humans and animals and your pets all alike. Also in Indonesia more meteor debri came in. As I've said many times earth is going through a large debri field related to a separate body of the planet x system, though soon millions will fall from planet xs tail as there's millions of asteroid debris and space trash in planet xs debri tail that's as long as Jupiter's width... Is Jesus (yeshua) your Lord ? I hope so. If I don't reply I do apologize as I'm dealing with health issues at the moment... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section.





Patchez thadred/ reporting from around Mexico City- https://youtu.be/QjNLktOAYAI

WHAT'S GOING ON IN THIS WORLD/Meteor debri over Indonesia- https://youtu.be/SZvqDmar0n4





