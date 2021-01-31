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South African Boerboels - Biohacked for formidable health, vitality, and loyalty
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80 views • January 31, 2021
Love dogs? Like Biohacking? Got Bitcoin?
Checkout Biohacked Boerboels, LLC, an American breeder (and friend) I'm advising. A Boerboel is an elite defensive dog. For hundreds of years, these giant dogs defended South African farms from marauders, predators, and even lions! Now they are employed by the US Department of Defense and police forces around the world. This is the most badass dog you can get. My friend is taking this breed renowned for muscularity and protective character and biohacking it. He'll be using risk-free therapies like red/infrared light, C60, and doggy-friendly adaptogenic herbs to fortify the health of the Boerboels he breeds.
These dogs are not cheap ($3K), but it’s essentially an investment in a home "security system” that will vigilantly defend you and your family for at least a decade. In a world becoming more chaotic where the law in A LOT of places seems designed to make us victims of petty criminals that seems like a smart investment to me!
You can learn more about South African Boerboels and get on the waitlist for Biohacked puppies at https://www.biohackedboerboels.com/. Yes, you can make a deposit on one of these POWERFUL puppers with cryptocurrency - so (suddenly crypto-rich guys) maybe pass on the Lambo or Rolex, this the most loyalty money can buy!
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My Books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate
Bitcoin: 36vqzg5SWHDbkRWKtpdVdT77V5Y3ftRNWv
Connect with Jonathan
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https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
https://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://roselandj.medium.com/
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f916013d3e35b1fdf9d25db488ec9ea5cd15b434
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on Brighteon
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on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
Checkout Biohacked Boerboels, LLC, an American breeder (and friend) I'm advising. A Boerboel is an elite defensive dog. For hundreds of years, these giant dogs defended South African farms from marauders, predators, and even lions! Now they are employed by the US Department of Defense and police forces around the world. This is the most badass dog you can get. My friend is taking this breed renowned for muscularity and protective character and biohacking it. He'll be using risk-free therapies like red/infrared light, C60, and doggy-friendly adaptogenic herbs to fortify the health of the Boerboels he breeds.
These dogs are not cheap ($3K), but it’s essentially an investment in a home "security system” that will vigilantly defend you and your family for at least a decade. In a world becoming more chaotic where the law in A LOT of places seems designed to make us victims of petty criminals that seems like a smart investment to me!
You can learn more about South African Boerboels and get on the waitlist for Biohacked puppies at https://www.biohackedboerboels.com/. Yes, you can make a deposit on one of these POWERFUL puppers with cryptocurrency - so (suddenly crypto-rich guys) maybe pass on the Lambo or Rolex, this the most loyalty money can buy!
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My Books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate
Bitcoin: 36vqzg5SWHDbkRWKtpdVdT77V5Y3ftRNWv
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
https://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://roselandj.medium.com/
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f916013d3e35b1fdf9d25db488ec9ea5cd15b434
on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jroseland/
on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
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