Gene Wars: r/K Selection Theory | Part 3

Stefan Molyneux digs into what he calls "Gene Wars," looking at how r and K selection strategies in reproduction shape human societies. He describes r-selected types as those that reproduce quickly with little effort put into raising the young, while K-selected ones focus on having fewer kids but investing more in them. Molyneux ties this to modern problems like abortion and spending habits, suggesting these strategies affect how people view duties to others and keeping systems steady. He wraps up by urging people to pay more attention to these biological factors when dealing with today's issues.
0:00:00Introduction
0:08:04The R and K Strategies
0:10:33Understanding Offspring Investment
0:17:35Abortion Perspectives
0:26:54The Impact of Radical Feminism
0:31:30The Role of Single Parenthood
0:39:33Economic Freedom vs. Sexual Freedom
0:46:40r vs. K Dynamics in Relationships
0:50:50The Nature of Economic Inequality
0:55:52Immigration Perspectives
0:58:55Kindness and Charity
1:04:50The Role of Teachers' Unions
1:09:11The Consequences of Debt
1:17:16Verbal Abuse and Manipulation
1:18:37Conclusion and Future Discussions