Gene Wars: r/K Selection Theory | Part 3

Stefan Molyneux digs into what he calls "Gene Wars," looking at how r and K selection strategies in reproduction shape human societies. He describes r-selected types as those that reproduce quickly with little effort put into raising the young, while K-selected ones focus on having fewer kids but investing more in them. Molyneux ties this to modern problems like abortion and spending habits, suggesting these strategies affect how people view duties to others and keeping systems steady. He wraps up by urging people to pay more attention to these biological factors when dealing with today's issues.





