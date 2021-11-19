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And We Know 11. 19. 21.
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23 views • November 19, 2021
11.19.21: DURHAM. TRUTH sends DEMS into SCREAMS/TERROR. Pray for PROTECTION!
http://preparewithandweknow.com/
Now they want to help YOU by giving you $100 OFF their best-selling 3-Month Emergency Food Kit.
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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music Zoom Out
Song by Muted
https://artlist.io/album/3401/bleeding-fields
How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine https://vaxxchoice.com/
New Zealand
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CctBbAiQ665I/
Elk Grove board meeting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DqX9LUKe81Q
So-Called ‘Appointed Son Of God’, Leader Of Philippines-Based Megachurch Kingdom Of Jesus Christ, Indicted For Sex Trafficking
https://tinyurl.com/w6aj377u
McCarthy talks about Washington Crossing
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/54168
FDA til 2076
https://t.me/patton6966/965
Pfizer manipulates studies
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/2480
Desantis destroys mandates
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/2562
Sabatini epic speech
https://t.me/chrisnelsonuncensored/6867
Journalist gets thrown a curve ball in FL
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/53861
People see the MSM lies
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/53869
10 heinous lies about Kyle Rittenhouse debunked: Devine
https://tinyurl.com/scdwz6uj
Health Ranger talk on Smallpox
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
http://preparewithandweknow.com/
Now they want to help YOU by giving you $100 OFF their best-selling 3-Month Emergency Food Kit.
———————————
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> [http://ketowithawk.com/]
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music Zoom Out
Song by Muted
https://artlist.io/album/3401/bleeding-fields
How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine https://vaxxchoice.com/
New Zealand
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CctBbAiQ665I/
Elk Grove board meeting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DqX9LUKe81Q
So-Called ‘Appointed Son Of God’, Leader Of Philippines-Based Megachurch Kingdom Of Jesus Christ, Indicted For Sex Trafficking
https://tinyurl.com/w6aj377u
McCarthy talks about Washington Crossing
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/54168
FDA til 2076
https://t.me/patton6966/965
Pfizer manipulates studies
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/2480
Desantis destroys mandates
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/2562
Sabatini epic speech
https://t.me/chrisnelsonuncensored/6867
Journalist gets thrown a curve ball in FL
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/53861
People see the MSM lies
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/53869
10 heinous lies about Kyle Rittenhouse debunked: Devine
https://tinyurl.com/scdwz6uj
Health Ranger talk on Smallpox
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
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