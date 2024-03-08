Create New Account
CNN: "He was obsessed with his political rival. Partisan. Not Statesmanlike."
Published 16 hours ago

CNN contributor criticized the SOTU Address: "He was obsessed with his political rival more than he was obsessed with the condition of the American people--it was so weird. This guy lectures us on unity...and he gives the most partisan convention speech...it's not statesmanlike."



https://twitter.com/i/status/1765949248439300258

Keywords
buydenstate of union addresscnn critique

