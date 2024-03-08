CNN: "He was obsessed with his political rival. Partisan. Not Statesmanlike."

CNN contributor criticized the SOTU Address: "He was obsessed with his political rival more than he was obsessed with the condition of the American people--it was so weird. This guy lectures us on unity...and he gives the most partisan convention speech...it's not statesmanlike."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.