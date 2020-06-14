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BODY CAM OF OFFICER THAT SHOT RAYSHARD BROOKS AT THE WENDY'S IN ATLANTA
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77 views • June 14, 2020
Below is the body cam of the officer who encountered 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks at the Wendy's. It is the entire incident caught, minus the shooting because the body cam came off during the struggle that occurred when Brooks resisted arrest.
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