© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"The most dangerous food for your body is... a food that's in your kitchen right now."
"It's something that gets stuck in your liver, your brain, and your nerves. It's full of hexane, the chemical that is in your gasoline."
"It's rancid oxidised, and it acts like rust in your body. It can actually take two years to even get it out of your body."
"And the more you cook with it, the more toxic it becomes, creating dangerous by-products that destroy your tissues, and inflammation that creates scar tissue—fibrosis."
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net
Christ is KING!