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Helping Friends/Family Overcome Disbelief About the Depopulation Agenda l Taking Ground Podcast 1
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243 views • June 16, 2021
Understand the Globalist mindset is key to getting your family members, neighbors and your community to WAKE UP to the very present danger we are in. We're fighting a different type of world war right NOW.
Here is a good start to begin YOUR OWN RESEARCH:
Website for Dr. Robin Perry Braun, licensed counselor and ordained minister: https://www.integratedlifestrategies.com
Website for Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: https://www.drtenpenny.com
Dr. Christiane Northrup interview with Mike Adams, The Health Ranger - Health Ranger Report: https://www.brighteon.com/2aaed9bc-aa22-4da2-bdf8-2b0f2059983a
Website for America’s Frontline Doctors, Dr. Simone Gold: https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org
URGENT! 5 Doctors Agree that COVID-19 Injections are Bioweapons and Discuss What to do About It – https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/urgent-5-doctors-agree-that-covid-19-injections-are-bioweapons-and-discuss-what-to-do-about-it/
WATCH – What is Actually in the COVID-19 Vaccines? (courtesy of the “Time to Free America Website, Clay Clark) – https://www.brighteon.com/6bbf3d1b-d9b6-4047-9772-dd277bfe3324
Clay Clark Website: https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
Dr. Michael Yeardon (Big Pharma ex-executive) interview with Steven Bannon, War Room: https://americasvoice.news/video/DHUF0DZxs4KXyGX
Article on The Great Reset: https://thehill.com/opinion/energy-environment/504499-introducing-the-great-reset-world-leaders-radical-plan-to
Here is a good start to begin YOUR OWN RESEARCH:
Website for Dr. Robin Perry Braun, licensed counselor and ordained minister: https://www.integratedlifestrategies.com
Website for Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: https://www.drtenpenny.com
Dr. Christiane Northrup interview with Mike Adams, The Health Ranger - Health Ranger Report: https://www.brighteon.com/2aaed9bc-aa22-4da2-bdf8-2b0f2059983a
Website for America’s Frontline Doctors, Dr. Simone Gold: https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org
URGENT! 5 Doctors Agree that COVID-19 Injections are Bioweapons and Discuss What to do About It – https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/urgent-5-doctors-agree-that-covid-19-injections-are-bioweapons-and-discuss-what-to-do-about-it/
WATCH – What is Actually in the COVID-19 Vaccines? (courtesy of the “Time to Free America Website, Clay Clark) – https://www.brighteon.com/6bbf3d1b-d9b6-4047-9772-dd277bfe3324
Clay Clark Website: https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
Dr. Michael Yeardon (Big Pharma ex-executive) interview with Steven Bannon, War Room: https://americasvoice.news/video/DHUF0DZxs4KXyGX
Article on The Great Reset: https://thehill.com/opinion/energy-environment/504499-introducing-the-great-reset-world-leaders-radical-plan-to
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