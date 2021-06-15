© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Austin City Council Abandons Its Citizens
Follow
0
Share
Report
120 views • June 15, 2021
Austin, Texas is infested by liberal parasites. It has accelerated for 6 long years. Of course the residents of Austin voted for this. But buyer's remorse has become the norm in a Country plagued by the empty promises of the disciples of arrogance and corruption.
In a trendy reactionary leftist nod to the Marxist events in Minneapolis. Mayor Adler's City Council impulsively defunded the Austin police department.
And when at least 14 people are shot by a black suspect that the local liberal newspaper won't print the description of because it 'could be harmful in perpetuating stereotypes'. You know chaos is rapidly unfolding.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60c7203fa8e447055a9eea25
In a trendy reactionary leftist nod to the Marxist events in Minneapolis. Mayor Adler's City Council impulsively defunded the Austin police department.
And when at least 14 people are shot by a black suspect that the local liberal newspaper won't print the description of because it 'could be harmful in perpetuating stereotypes'. You know chaos is rapidly unfolding.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60c7203fa8e447055a9eea25
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.