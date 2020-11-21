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Global Blue Technologies. Another Aquaculture Disaster.
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38 views • November 21, 2020
This is the story of Global Blue Technologies of Taft Texas, a shrimp aquaculture facility that existed during the years of 2010 to 2017. This company was founded by a criminal known as David Wills who is now serving a life sentence. This video is an excellent source of info for potential aquaculture investors.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mA753wUUniw
Links for my book and my articles.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07...
https://thefishsite.com/articles/a-no...
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/rec...
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/res...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mA753wUUniw
Links for my book and my articles.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07...
https://thefishsite.com/articles/a-no...
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/rec...
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/res...
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