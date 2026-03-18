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"Director Gabbard, did the intelligence agencies assess that Iran could conduct strikes on our partners in the region if it were attacked?"
Tulsi Gabbard: "The intelligence community has continued to assess the potential threats to the region, the existing threats to the region, and has provided those assessments to policymakers and decision-makers."