© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At LEAST 250 Million - quarantined! / >1.5 Million - confirmed
Follow
3
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
258 views • February 09, 2020
This is from a young Chinese man that is translating the truth to the world, BUT the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) has silenced him for the moment, and have removed his latest news from youtube; with youtube's corrupt assistance.
note: sorry for the echoing sound, but the truth is not always easy to find with perfect sound or video editing.
note: sorry for the echoing sound, but the truth is not always easy to find with perfect sound or video editing.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.